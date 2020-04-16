A 30-year-old trader, identified as Christiana Amoako, is in the grips of the Nkawkaw Divisional Police command for possessing an undisclosed amount of fake new hundred and two hundred notes.

Miss Amoako, who is a nursing mother, according to the police, was arrested upon a tip-off while buying goods from the Nkawkaw Central and Agogroshie markets.

The Nkawkaw Central Station Officer, Chief Inspector Seth Awure, speaking in an interview on Agoo FM, said they were yet to ascertain the facts, but hope to arrest all those behind the circulation of such fake monies as investigations have begun.

Meanwhile, the suspect has denied knowledge of the possession of the fake currencies.