Sarkodie makes a debut on Billboard’s Social 50 Chart

Best International Flow rapper, Sarkodie, debuted at number 48 on the Billboard chart on the week of April 18, 2020, joining others including Rihanna, Gucci, Megan Thee Stallion and a host of other renowned global music stars.

Sarkodie’s entry unto the charts makes him one of the first African artistes to make it to the list.

With over eight million followers across the three major social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram), Sarkodie remains one of the most active Ghanaian celebrities online.

With the recent coronavirus pandemic, Sarkodie has been extra engaging with the introduction of Behind The Hitz, a social media campaign that has seen several renowned Ghanaian producers spend hours on Instagram playing their records to the world.

He also got the world talking when he released a new diss single Sub Zero which took shots at a number of Ghanaian musicians.

Sarkodie’s recently released album Black Love has also had almost eight million streams on Audiomack alone.

The Billboard Social 50 is a popularity chart which ranks the most active musical artistes on the world’s leading social networking services.

The chart initially only retrieved its data from YouTube, Vevo, Facebook, Twitter, Myspace, and iLike to create its ranking, but in November 2012 was expanded to include SoundCloud and Instagram.

Data from Vine and Tumblr were added to the chart in June 2015

The Billboard Social 50 was launched on December 11, 2010. The first artiste to reach number one on the chart was Barbadian singer Rihanna.

Since debuting, she has spent a total of 21 weeks at the top of the chart. BTS holds the record for the most weeks at number one, with 174. Canadian singer-songwriter, Justin Bieber, follows with 163 weeks at number one.