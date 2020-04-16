Songstress Sista Afia has described Ghanaian men and how they were created in a latest video, sparking a bit of controversy online.

Joining the trending TikTok challenge, Sista Afia from her perspective seems not to be impressed with Ghanaian men as she hilariously ticks them in the negative.

Ranging from looks, affection and sexual potency, the Weather hitmaker is simply not vouching for Ghanaian men.

One person who disagreed with her description, however, is Donzy Chaka who inquired if musicians like himself and Kofi Kinata were not enough proof God created Ghanaian men delightfully.

READ ALSO

Watch video below: