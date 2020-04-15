Edem and his wife, Stacey Osekere, provided breakfast for some police and military officers enforcing the lockdown in the Spintex, Accra Mall and Nungua areas.

The gesture was part of the artiste’s way of celebrating the Easter festivities during the coronavirus outbreak.





@StayGree God bless u..God bless us all ❤️..Ghana Police Service/Military ,God bless u all pic.twitter.com/KouqJS3DjG — Edem (@iamedem) April 12, 2020

The donations were made alongside his wife and sponsored by ‘Pepper dem shito’ products.

“Happy Easter World…My wife @StayGree and team @vrmgera together with @PepperDemgh set out earlier this morning to give Breakfast to 50 Police/Military People…In the Spintex Accra mall Nungua area. We appreciate you all,” he wrote on Twitter.”

Edem also sent some money to fans on social media.

He took to Twitter to ask fans to give out a line in his new song Number 8 and add their contacts.

The rapper selected some winners and gave them money to spend during the Easter festivities.