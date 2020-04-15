The feud between Fella Makafui and Sister Derby continues to live on as the duo have been jabbing each other in their recent posts on social media.

It all sparked when the ‘Uncle Obama’ musician decided to use an old photo of Medikal kissing her on the cheeks to wish the rapper a happy birthday.

The caption of the photo on her social media page was: Happy Birthday to my sweet ex. She then preceded to have a song with the same Sweet Ex as title, where she jabbed Fella Makafui.

Fella Makafui, who wasn’t happy about the gesture, took to her Instagram to post her wedding ring to spite Sister Derby.

Later, Medikal’s wife dropped a song dubbed Over, where she asked Sister Derby to come for Medikal if he is still hers.

Reacting to this, Derby simply posted the link to the music video of Bisa Kdei’s ‘Over’ song featuring actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win.