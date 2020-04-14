Actress Fella Makafui is set to test the waters in the music industry as she has shared a post asking her fans to look out for her maiden ‘single’.

The song, dubbed ‘Over’, produced by Unkle Beatz, will be released together with its visuals soon.

According to some of the fans, this doesn’t come as a surprise to them because her husband is an award-winning rapper, hence tutorials to better her craft wouldn’t be an issue.

The actress took to Instagram to make the announcement with the caption:

My First Single ‘OVER’ … drops tomorrow 6:pm exactly with the Visuals… #Over.

Check out the post below: