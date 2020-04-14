Renowned TV broadcaster, Gifty Anti, has joined calls for President Nana Akufo-Addo to announce a total lockdown of the country to prevent further spread of Covid-19.

Ghana’s coronavirus case count stands at 566 as of Sunday, April 12, 2020.

The President has extended the restrictions on movement imposed on Kasoa, Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions by an additional week while the ban on social gatherings has also been extended by an additional two weeks.

But the veteran broadcaster believes the President must do even more.

Many other Ghanaians have made a similar call.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, April 12, 2020, the TV broadcaster called on President Akufo-Addo to stop pampering Ghanaians and impose a total lockdown instead of the partial one.

“Dear People of God, I think at this rate, I am compelled to join those calling for total lockdown. What? What is wrong with us? My people, when I got to the UK on 10th March 2020, there were 16 deaths. As of the time I was leaving on 22nd March 2020, the total number of deaths was close to 2,000. 2,000 coronavirus-related deaths, in less than 2 weeks. As of today, total deaths, due to coronavirus in the UK is about 10,000. All because they did not listen, just as Ghanaians are not LISTENING!!! Mr President, we can no longer do business as usual. I think you are over pampering us, Mr President. We will be the same people to blame and accuse you if this virus claims more lives. Please, something has to change and immediately too!!!”