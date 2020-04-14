Director General of the Ghana Education Service, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwah, says the GES has no reason to resist the use of some senior high schools as Covid-19 isolation centres once all safety precautions have been satisfied.

At the launch of a national disinfection and fumigation exercise of all private and public senior high schools in the country, he said he was uncertain about when schools in the country will reopen as the Coronavirus pandemic rages on.

Director-General of the GES, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa

“The facility is a national facility and if it is going to be used, the best precautions will be taken and we are sure that the right things are done,” he told Joy News.

READ ALSO

His comment comes after some residents of the Central Region ganged up against the idea of using schools in their communities as isolation centres for the Coronavirus.

It started with Winneba when authorities took to the streets to kick against the use of Winneba Secondary School as isolation centre, days after the region recorded its first case of the Covid-19.

It was followed by the staff of St. Augustine College and on Saturday residents of Brafoyaw – a suburb in Cape Coast have also kicked against the use of Aggrey Memorial Zion Secondary School for similar purposes as they fear the proximity could result in infections