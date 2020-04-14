A Sefwi Essam-based herbalist in the Western North region, Mallam Musah Nipahiamoa, has thrown a challenge to the Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service (GHS) to kill him if his herbal medicine doesn’t cure coronavirus

Mallam Nipahiamoa, who is a herbal medicine expert in virus, bacteria and fungi, has appealed to the authorities to give him the chance to test the potency of his herbs on the COVID-19 patients.

Speaking with Adom News’ Andrews Anim Yirenkyi, he said his medicine, consisting of 47 herbs will kill the virus instantly so the authorities should give him the opportunity.

“There is no predicament without a cure; I am very confident because God himself has revealed it to me my medicine can cure this virus. I am prepared to make the revelation a reality so I am not going back on my word.

“I am ready to test my medicine on some patients if the government gives me permission today and after 21 days if it does not manifest, I’m all their’s for execution,” he dared.

Though, the medicine is yet to be vetted and approved by the Food and Drugs Authority, Districts Chief Executive, John Koah, has pledged his support to ensure the medicine goes through every necessary process.

Mallam Nipahiamoa finally appealed to Africans to value herbs since they are the ones from the soil’s blessings and should not be underrated.

Meanwhile, three other herbalists have also come out to declare they have prepared some herbal concoctions which can cure the virus.