When it comes to Vidya Balan’s style, she’s never afraid to experiment. From saris to dresses, the actress loves experimenting with her fashion game. A big sari lover, the actress is always seen wearing something new and different. If you’re a curvy girl looking for some styling inspiration, then look no further. Here are five styling tips you can take from Vidya’s Instagram looks:

While oversized fits are in, feel free to flaunt your curves like Vidya. Invest in waist belts to amp up any outfit. The actress loves to style her dresses with a chunky belt. It a stylish accessory and also accentuates the curves.

Instead of going for a covered neckline, go for V neckline, to create an illusion of a longer neck and also create a slimming effect. Be it sari blouses or shirts, experiment with this neckline to make a statement.

Instead of covering it up, show off some skin as covering up too much can make you look bulky. While Vidya wore a full-sleeved blouse, she went for a deep neck design, creating a balancing effect.

When shopping, don’t be afraid to play with colours. Instead of going for a full monochrome look, add a pop of colour with jackets and accessories.

Best way to wear bodycon is to strike a balance between fitted and too tight clothes. Go for silhouettes that complement your body type. For bodycon fits, it’s best to invest in shapewear to hide underwear lines.