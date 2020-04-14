Experts say women are happier without spouse, children

When it comes to Vidya Balan’s style, she’s never afraid to experiment. From saris to dresses, the actress loves experimenting with her fashion game. A big sari lover, the actress is always seen wearing something new and different. If you’re a curvy girl looking for some styling inspiration, then look no further. Here are five styling tips you can take from Vidya’s Instagram looks:

While oversized fits are in, feel free to flaunt your curves like Vidya. Invest in waist belts to amp up any outfit. The actress loves to style her dresses with a chunky belt. It a stylish accessory and also accentuates the curves.

Instead of going for a covered neckline, go for V neckline, to create an illusion of a longer neck and also create a slimming effect. Be it sari blouses or shirts, experiment with this neckline to make a statement.

Instead of covering it up, show off some skin as covering up too much can make you look bulky. While Vidya wore a full-sleeved blouse, she went for a deep neck design, creating a balancing effect.

When shopping, don’t be afraid to play with colours. Instead of going for a full monochrome look, add a pop of colour with jackets and accessories.

Best way to wear bodycon is to strike a balance between fitted and too tight clothes. Go for silhouettes that complement your body type. For bodycon fits, it’s best to invest in shapewear to hide underwear lines.