Popular Ghanaian actress turned singer, Maame Yaa Konadu Jackson, has set the internet on fire over her recent photos showing her massive curves in skintight outfits.

With her usual makeup and luxury dresses accessorised with large earrings, the singer captured attention in her skintight designer dresses.

MORES STORIES

MUSIGA appeals for support for ageing and sick musicians

Check out Despite’s son, Kennedy’s designer nose mask

The popular actress, who is known for making elaborate fashion statements, has been sharing stunning images on Instagram, perhaps, to kick out the boredom in her life amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus.

Miss Jackson posed for the camera showing off her flawless skin while owning her enviable figure.

Check it out: