Actress and media person, Efia Odo, has put her cleavages and curves on display to hint of the birth of her bikini collection, Bodied by Odo.

Efia posted a picture of herself in one of her signature wears to remind her anticipating fans of her collection.

The picture captures Efia in a sparkling diamond brassiere and thong, exposing her ‘assets’ to full glare.

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, who could not ignore the sight he chanced upon, retweeted the post on his Twitter page with a love-filled caption.

It has been rumored the former best friends have parted ways on a bitter note but Shatta’s gesture seems to rubbish such claims.

Efia Odo came fully armed for naysayers who could not handle her exposure and she had a simple advice for them: “So unfollow, simply.”