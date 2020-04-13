Rapper Medikal has replied his ex-girlfriend Sister Derby after the latter called him sweet ex on his birthday.

The Omo Ada rapper got married not long ago to actress Fella Makafui after he parted ways with the Uncle Obama hitmaker in a two-year relationship.

Recently, Medikal was celebrating his birthday and Sister Derby took to her social media handles to post an old photo of them with Medikal kissing her on the cheeks.

She posted it with the caption: Happy Birthday my sweet ex, with a lollipop emoji.

Many praised Sister Derby after she gave out her reasons for doing such while others condemned her because they felt it wasn’t the right thing to do.

Meanwhile, Medikal has asked Sister Derby to keep her mouth out of his business in his new Quarantine Flow freestyle rap.

According to Medikal, Sister Derby isn’t at the same level as his wife, Fella Makafui.

Tell my exes to keep their name out of their mouth. Wife been moving brikcls like shes queen of the south, he said in the song.