The West Mamprusi Municipal Assembly on Easter Sunday organised a special prayer session with leaders of the local council of churches in Walewale to seek God’s face in the fight against Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by coronavirus.

This comes after a 19-year-old male who had no travel history died at the Walewale Municipal Hospital shortly after he was rushed there on Monday, April 6.

His sample was taken for testing in Kumasi after authorities of the hospital suspected he had caught coronavirus.

But the hospital, which has no functional mortuary, was compelled to release the body to the deceased’s family for burial awaiting the test result.

On Friday, the test result was announced as positive by health authorities in the region.

The announcement has since sparked tension between relatives of the deceased and management of the hospital.

On Sunday, authorities of the municipal assembly led by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Aremeyaw Somo Lucky, brought together the clergy to ask for divine intervention to stop the virus from spreading further in the country.

“I have invited you here to talk to God about our predicament,” the Mr Lucky said in his open remarks.

“We are in a crisis, we are in a crisis in a sense that upon all measures to make sure we do not record Covid19 did not work,” he added.

The MCE pleaded with the family members of the deceased and residents who are angry over the issue to exercise restraint and respect the directives given by the health authorities.

He also pledged to fully support any kind of effort towards preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Mr Lucky indicated that the authorities are still investigating how the teenager contracted the disease because he had no travel records.

“The aspect of it (Covid-19 case) that is yet to be understood is that the victim does not have any travel records, the victim has been an asthmatic patient for the past five years, the victim hasn’t gone outside Mamprugu for the past two years, but unfortunately, he was confirmed as a victim of Covid-19.

“I therefore appeal to the family to cooperate with the Ghana Health Service for the 14 days mandatory self-quarantine and go for the test,” he said.

The programme was held at the main hall of the Assembly in strict adherence to the social distancing protocols as less 20 people converged for the special offer.

The clergymen were drawn from the various churches within the Municipality.

Chairman of the council, Reverend Paul Sumani, declared that “only God has the solution to the problem.”

Rev. Sumani pleaded with God to deliver the world from the consequences of evil.

“This morning I want to exalt us with a theme abiding in the presence of God. This is the time every soul needs to abide in the presence of God; to look up to God, to stay in God, to minister to God, to pray and seek his face.”

The Chairman recommended Sam 91 to all Christian ministers to seek the face of God with it until the crisis is over.

“God will set Mamprugu free, God will set Ghana free, God will set our families free, God will set us free, because we have made him our God,” he declared.