Two major markets in the Central Tongu district will be closed down from Monday, April 13, 2020, following nine cases of coronavirus recorded in the region.

The markets in Mafi Kumasi and Adidome will remain closed for three weeks, according to District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, Thomas Moore Zonyrah.

Mr Zonyrah noted that the decision was taken to prevent congestion in the two most vibrant markets in the district due to the closure of other bigger markets and to prevent any case of Covid-19 being recorded in the district.

“We had to take a quick decision because of the recorded cases in the region, especially in Ketu South where a lot of traders come to sell their wares in the two major markets to avoid any case in the district,” Mr Zonyrah noted.

He said though there have been a lot of education ongoing in the district by the Information Services Department and the National Commission on Civic Education, some traders are still reluctant to adhere to the directives of social distancing, while others ignore the advice to wear face masks or wash their hands regularly.

Mr Zonyrah said the closure of the markets would also enable the assembly to organise the residents to clean the markets and other areas.

Central Tongu is renowned for the production of gari and traders from other regions come to Mafi Kumasi on market days by the commodity in bulk.

The markets, which are already congested on market days, according to the DCE, makes it difficult to ensure social distancing.

Meanwhile, check points have been designated at major entry points in the district for the screening of passengers.

The Juapong market in the North Tongu district and Ho market in the Ho Central as well as the Sogakope market have also been closed down following the recorded cases of Covid-19 in the Volta region.