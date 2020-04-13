Reggae Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and Highlife artiste, Kuami Eugene is billed to perform at a COVID-19 virtual concert scheduled for Monday.

The Easter Monday concert to take place at 4:pm is under the auspices of the Ministry of Communication.

The virtual concert is said to be the launch of a covid-19 app named the GH COVID-19 tracker during which the duo will entertain the audience.

The event will be telecasted live on Joy News, GTV, Joy Prime, UTV, GHone and the ministry’s Facebook and Youtube channels.

This comes after Shatta Wale held his online Faith Concert which was appreciated by many.