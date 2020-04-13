Star Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has dazzled her followers on social media with a new stunning photo.

The new photo has Miss Nelson showing off the plush living room inside her beautiful mansion.

In the photo, the actress is seen seated on a beautifully designed couch, wearing a black mini dress. She also flaunted her much-famous long and beautiful legs.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram page, the actress indicated that she was home and decided to have a little makeup done just to take the photo. On top of that, she used her favourite perfume.

“Okay okay okay I took a photo lil make up….even used my favorite perfume , well…to stay home how’s your Sunday going?? Join me on twitter for a lil (ask me anything) session,” she said.