Popular producer and Mavins’ boss, Don Jazzy has said that he is getting closer to his dream of marrying world star, Rihanna.

Don Jazzy is is always vocal about his love interest for the “Rude Boy” crooner revealed this on his Instagram page.

Rihanna has been spotted dancing to Rema’s ”dumebi” song. She danced to the song on her Instagram live video, which makes Don Jazzy’s chance really really close.

Rema is a singer signed under Don Jazzy’s label. Sharing the video of Rihanna vibing to Rema’s song, Don wrote: ““Father lord when? We getting closer guys lol @badgalriri on that #Dumebi by @heisrema”.