Nigerian music mogul and producer, Don Jazzy has shared insights on how he advised Davido to name his fourth studio album, ‘Timeless.’

Don Jazzy in a live podcast mentioned that, Davido reached out to him regarding the project and he wittly advised the singer to name the project Timeless.

He however was uncertain if Davido had agreed to the name but when the project was announced he finally got the confirmation.

“He just sent me a DM, I said I think it should be called Timeless and he said okay baba. When I saw that he had used the title, I didn’t want to confront him first so he now sent me a message two days later asking me if I have seen that he used the title.” He said.

Timeless is the fourth studio album by Nigerian singer Davido which was released on March 31, 2023.

Watch video below: