In a thought-provoking sermon delivered at the climax of the four days Christmas convention by the Dansoman District Head of The Apostles’ Continuation Church, senior pastor, Isaac Osei Frimpong, politicians were urged to embrace humility in their service to the people.

Reverend Frimpong emphasized the importance of humility, drawing a parallel between divine favour and a humble heart.

According to him, God favours and uplifts those who approach their roles with humility, while despising pride.

The clergyman expressed concern about the growing arrogance displayed by some political leaders towards the very people they are meant to serve. He reminded them that. it is the same people who elevate them to their positions of authority.

During his sermon, Pastor Isaac Osei Frimpong highlighted the irony of politicians seeking power with humility but often abandon that humility once in office.

He called for a return to the values of humility and reminded leaders that ,their authority is a responsibility granted by the people.

The clergyman’s words resonated strongly with the congregation as he pointed out the inconsistency in the behaviour of some leaders. He urged politicians to maintain the humility they exhibit when seeking power.

This message comes at a crucial time as the nation grapples with the challenges of governance, emphasizing the need for leaders to connect with the people on a more personal level.

As the Apostles’ Continuation Church concluded its four days Christmas convention, Reverend Frimpong left Ghanaians with a powerful message, encouraging them to seek the face of God in the midst of life’s challenges.

He advised against relying on material objects for help and instead emphasized the importance of spiritual guidance.

The clergyman’s call for humility among politicians serves as a timely reminder of the values that should underpin public service, leaving citizens hopeful for a more empathetic and humble leadership.

