Traders at the Race Course market in Kumasi are counting their losses after an inferno gutted the market in the early hours of Monday morning.

About 60 stalls, properties and food items running into thousands of cedis have been destroyed by the fire.

It took the intervention of four fire tenders to completely douse the fire.

The cause of the fire is however yet to be established as fire officers work around the clock to salvage the debris from the incident.

Traders are salvaging the little of items razed down by the inferno.

Clothes, animal proteins and food commodities including local spices have been burnt beyond recognition.

According to the Regional Fire office, they had a distress call from the National office about the fire incident and swiftly rushed to the market ti tend to the blazing inferno.

Speaking to journalists in an interview, Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Henry Giwah advised traders and households in the region to take all precautionary measures as the harmattan sets in.

The racecourse market is a temporary market settlement for traders who were relocated from the old Kejetia market.

The traders are calling for an expedited completion of the stalled New Kejetia Redevelopment Market.

The fire incident is the second to hit Ghana’s second-largest city in two weeks.

