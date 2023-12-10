A devastating fire broke out, on Sunday, wreaking havoc on numerous shops within the Kumasi Central Market. The flames, which ignited at 7 am, rapidly swept through the French Line section of the market, leaving destruction in its wake.

Although four fire tenders arrived at the scene after a call was placed to the Fire Service, controlling the inferno proved to be a challenge.

The flames tore through the shops, resulting in the loss of goods worth hundreds of cedis.

Amid the chaos, resilient shopkeepers made attempts to salvage whatever goods they could before the fire consumed what remained.

Unfortunately, the blaze left some with nothing but the ashes of their livelihoods.

The Fire Service has initiated investigations to uncover the cause of the fire and determine the best course of action moving forward.