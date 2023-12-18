The draw for the 2023/24 Europa League knockout round play-off has been finalised, with teams dropping down from the Champions League to continue their quest for continental glory.

AC Milan, who finished behind Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League group, will take on French outfit Rennes for a spot in the last 16 of this competition. The seven-time European champions have never won this competition.

Elsewhere, Jose Mourinho’s Roma will take on Dutch giants Feyenoord in European competition for a third season running. The Portuguese tactician won this prize with Manchester United in 2016/17 and led his current side to the glory in the Europa Conference League in 2021/22.

The knockout stage will begin on 15 February, with the return legs taking place seven days later on 22 February.

The winners of these ties will then enter the draw for the last 16 alongside the eight winners of each Europa League group.

West Ham United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool are the Premier League representatives who are awaiting their opponents, while Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen are among the favourites to go all the way after their electric start to the season.

The Europa League round of 16 will be drawn on 23 February.

Europa League knockout stage draw in full

Feyenoord vs Roma

AC Milan vs Rennes

Lens vs Freiburg

Young Boys vs Sporting CP

Benfica vs Toulouse

Braga vs Qarabag

Galatasaray vs Sparta Prague

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Marseille