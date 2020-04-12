President Nana Akufo-Addo has extended the restrictions on movements in Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Greater Kumasi by two more weeks effective Monday, April 13, 2020.

This is part of measures to control the spread of the coronavirus in these areas where significant numbers of infections have been recorded.

Ghana’s coronavirus cases is now 408 in eight regions with eight deaths.

Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin announced this on his Facebook page Sunday.

“The restrictions imposed on public gatherings, under EI 64, have been extended for a further period of two (2) weeks, with effect from Monday, 13th April, 2020” he stated.

