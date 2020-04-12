Three more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Upper East Region, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to four.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the new cases were detected after contact tracing 44 people who came into contact with the first confirmed case in the region on April 3, 2020.

“All the three confirmed cases have been in self-isolation since they were identified as contacts. Contact tracing has been initiated to identify all close contacts of the new cases for quarantine,” the GHS said in a press release.

The release, signed by the Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Winfred Ofosu, also commended the public for the cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

Dr Ofosu also urged the public to remain calm as the nation works to bring the situation under control.

The Ghana Health Service has confirmed 30 more Covid-19 cases in the country.

According to the Service, of the 408 cases, 205 were reported from routine surveillance, 88 from enhanced surveillance activities and 115 from travellers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale.

Accra still leads as the epicentre of the outbreak in Ghana with 329 cases.