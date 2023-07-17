Nigerian musician and producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has finally reacted to the rumours that he is secretly married with four children.

Reacting in a recent interview with Fisayo Fosudo, Don Jazzy said the rumours were untrue, adding he will not hide such a huge part of himself.

“A lot of people still think I’m married with four children but I’m hiding them. I don’t know why I will have children and decide just to be lying for years that I don’t have children. How do I want my children to even feel? Do I look like somebody that even wants to be hiding things?” he quizzed.

Don Jazzy added that “no, I don’t have any child, to the best of my knowledge.”

These speculations have been going on for a while, especially since the Mavin Records boss is not known to be in any romantic relationship.

Meanwhile, during the interview, Don Jazzy also denied “ridiculous” rumours that he is gay.

“They say that’s why I’m not married. I have heard that I’m grooming young boys. People are mad [laughs].”

