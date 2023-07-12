Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has been asked to resign if he cannot bare the pressure from the political appointees.

Security Analyst, Paul Boateng, maintained that it will be better for the IGP to exit when the applause is loudest than to remain in office and lose his integrity.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Studies made the call in an interview on Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday

He said the current exposé about the plot to remove the IGP only gives credence to the fact that Dr Dampare is not the favourite of many in New Patriotic Party government.

The Security Analyst said the clandestine moves by some political actors are attempts to get the attention of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Mr Boateng is convinced that given the professionalism and exceptional leadership demonstrated by Dr Dampare it will difficult for such plot to succeeded.

“IGP has done a good job in transforming the Ghana Police Service. I’m his number one critic but he has done really well,” he stressed.

However, Mr Boateng said if the IGP feels the government is breathing on his neck to bend the rules in its favour, he should resign to protect his hard earned integrity.