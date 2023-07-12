The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has launched the Ghana Football Philosophy (DNA) in Accra.

The event, which took place at the Africa Trade House Conference Room, brought together retired footballers, former Ghanaian International players, coaches, Football Administrators, members of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth, Sports and Culture and the leadership of the Ghana Football Association.

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, was flanked by Executive Council Members Dr Randy Abbey, Kingsley Osei Bonsu and Fredrick Acheampong.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth, Sports and Culture Hon. Kwaku Agyenim Boateng (Berekum West Member of Parliament), led his Committee to the launch.

They included Hon. Boakye Yiadom (Member of Parliament, Akwatia), Hon. Daniel Ohene Darko (Member of Parliament, Upper Denkyira West), Eugene Boakye Antwi (Member of Parliament, Subin), Hon. Alhassan Kobina Ghansah (Member of Parliament, Asikuma – Odoben – Brakwa).

Also in attendance were Technical Director Bernhard Lippert and a representative of the National Sports Authority, Kwame Amponfi.

Others included Director of Coach Education Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah, Black Stars Assistant Coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani and former Assistant Coach Maxwell Konadu.

Former Internationals, Alhaji Ibrahim Sunday, Tony Baffoe, Laryea Kingston, Richard Kingston, John Painstil, Godwin Attram, Yussif Chibsah, Karim Zito, Yaw Preko, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo, Anita Wiredu Mintah, Jacob Nettey, and Ntow Gyan were all present.

The launch was also attended by Shaibu Tanko – Head Coach of Karela United, Christine Zigah, Referees Appointment Committee Chair, George Saijah – Chairman of the Referees Association of Ghana, former Asante Kotoko Coach Prosper Narteh-Ogum, Black Maidens Coach Baba Nuhu Mallam, Black Princesses coach Yussif Basigi, Coach Ken Augusts, Dauda Lutterodt and Hayee Yartey, President of Cheetah FC.

The Ghana Football Philosophy details research by the Technical Directorate and inputs from technocrats, National and Club Coaches, (past and present), Administrators, Players, Referees, Supporters, Coach Instructors, Coach Educators, Politicians, Traditional Authorities, Women in Football, Sports Media Personalities among others.

The Ghana Football DNA will be the coaching and playing philosophy of Ghana Football going forward.

‘The Ghana Football philosophy identifies how we play, the current trends in football, our strengths and weaknesses, and an implementation plan to get to where we want to be with our game.’