Don Jazzy, the Nigerian music executive and popular figure in the industry, recently engaged in an open conversation about relationships and his unconventional views on exclusivity.

During an interview with media personality Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, also known as Nedu, the renowned boss of Mavin Records shared his perspective on being in multiple relationships simultaneously.

Don Jazzy expressed his belief that exclusive relationships are not for him and made it clear that he doesn’t mind if his partner engages with others, as long as she respects his non-traditional stance on fidelity.

He emphasized that being committed to one person does not stop him from finding other individuals attractive and that he would naturally be drawn to other women, especially if his partner had beautiful female friends.

“I have no issue if my partner chooses to be with someone else, as long as she allows me to have multiple girlfriends. I’m just not wired to be with only one woman. I honestly don’t understand how some men can manage it. If my girlfriend has attractive female friends, I find myself drawn to them as well. I appreciate beauty, and it’s difficult for me to resist,” he candidly shared.

While Don Jazzy acknowledged his desire to eventually commit to one woman in the future, he openly admitted that his current polygamous inclinations prevent him from doing so at present.

READ ALSO

Watch him speak below: