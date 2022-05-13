Music producer Don Jazzy recently reunited with his ex-wife, Michelle Jackson, in Lagos, Nigeria.

The two are reuniting 19 years after they divorced and sought after other life opportunities.

Miss Jackson has been based in the United Kingdom and she is also a model.

Don Jazzy shared a video of their reunion on his Instagram stories.

The Mavin Records patriarch in April 2021 shocked fans when he revealed that he got married 18 years ago, at the age of 20, to an American model and writer, Michelle.

In an Instagram post, he stated that because he was young and solely focused on his music and as a result the marriage failed two years later.

The Mavin Records boss who posted some pictures from the wedding said that although he likes to keep his private life out of the public eye, he wanted to open up on this “big” side of his life after skipping it during an interview.

Don Jazzy said that he still holds so much love for his music and work thus he would not want to marry another person and mess up the relationship again.

“So, I’m taking my time.”

Meanwhile, he revealed that Michelle Jackson remarried after they split and has a son.