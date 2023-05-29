After swearing heaven and earth of not knowing who artiste and broadcaster Blakk Rasta is, Efya has been forced to eat humble pie.

Efya made the submission during a previous interview when she was asked to comment on Blakk Rasta’s opinion of Sarkodie’s remix of Bob Marley’s ‘Stir it Up’.

“Who is that? He’s a rapper; he’s a what?…he’s a radio journalist?… But journalists say what they want, they don’t care. I don’t think I know who he is. What does he do, radio?” she stuttered.

After being given some clues by the host of the show that Blakk Rasta is the composer of Barack Obama banger, she admitted hearing of him and went ahead to describe him as a “funny man who does funny songs.”

The description touched Blakk Rasta’s nerve and he, in a rebuttal, made damning allegations against Efya, among which he classified her as a drug addict.

Revisiting the banter in a recent interview on Asempa FM’s Showbiz review, Efya took back her words and admitted to knowing her colleague.

She justified that it was a case of mistaken identity.

“Yes I very much know him. I will never not know that man ever again in my life. I will know him everyday forever and ever and I pay respect to him for his job and everything he does,” she poked.

Asked if she still holds strong sentiments against her colleague, she said she is very much okay.

In her opinion, regardless of the way her craft was rubbished, she was still the only female artistes billed to perform for US Vice President Kamala Harris, and that is a testimony of her relevance.

SEE ALSO

Watch video below: