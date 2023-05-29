Bishop Abed Kwabena Boakye Asiamah alias Ajagurajah of the Universal Spiritual Outreach has shared deep insight on the spiritual facet of the entertainment industry.

According to him, every musician needs spiritual backing to survive in the industry lest they suffer.

In his opinion, success is not attained solely by hard work by either God’s blessing, favour from the devil or a combination of the two.

For artistes who think they have no ‘protection, Ajagurajah made it clear that they have spiritual backing, though unconsciously.

“People think they have no spiritual aspect to their craft, but they do, knowingly or unknowingly. Some don’t go to spiritualists, but their mothers do it on their behalf. Others don’t have at all, but they are liked by spirits working in their favour. Some are backed by family deities. Everyone has talent, but why are some ahead of others if it is solely hard work? If it was hard work, then labourers must be controlling society,” he said.

The Ajagurajah Movement founder said artistes who do not unearth their spiritual side face delay in breakthrough.

He also expressed belief that it is the reason some artistes fall off after reaching the peak of their careers.

In a discussion on Adom TV’s Showtym with Andy Dosty, he advised artistes who cannot tow the spiritual line to have strong faith in God.

