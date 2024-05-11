Founder of the Ajagurajah Movement, Prophet Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Prophet Ajagurajah has shared the story of his journey to becoming a spiritual leader.

Reflecting on his past, Prophet Ajagurajah fondly recalled his early years overseeing his father’s church at Pankrono inthe Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.

He recounted a significant event during this period that changed his life.

According to him, they brought a sick person to the church, and immediately he hugged the person, he was healed.

Prophet Ajagurajah said news of the miracle spread like wildfire in community.

“In my 16th year, my father left his church for me in Pankrono, Kumasi, and they brought a sick person. Something within me urged me to hug the person, and miraculously, the sickness vanished. The news spread, and my father was informed about the remarkable incident happening in the church. Some people said I have extraordinary powers” Prophet Ajagurajah recounted during an interview on 3FM on May 10, 2024.

Contrary to reports that, he learnt the craft, Prophet Ajagurajah emphasized that, he was born with the spiritual gift, therefore no one can take it from him.

