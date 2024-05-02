Renowned spiritual leader Ajagurajah has stirred speculation with his recent prediction that Ghana’s first female president will emerge from the lineage of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

In an interview on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, Ajagurajah asserted that certain individuals are not destined for the presidency, citing actor John Dumelo as an example.

However, he went on to suggest that in the spiritual realm, he foresees a female leader ascending to the highest office in the country in the near future.

While Ajagurajah did not explicitly name the individual, speculation has been rife, with attention turning to Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the daughter of the late former president.

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, currently serving as the Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korle constituency since 2017, has garnered attention for her political acumen and leadership qualities.

With her prominent political background, Ajagurajah expressed belief she could be the one to fulfill her mother’s ambitious legacy.

Also, Ajagurajah claimed he possesses knowledge of who will be Ghana’s next president, but refraining from publicly disclosing it.

