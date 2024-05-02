In honor of World Autism Month, Stonebwoy and The Livingstone Foundation made a heartwarming surprise visit to a talented autistic fan, Holyfield Odorba.

The 13-year-old, who attends Hopesetters Autism Centre, revealed that Stonebwoy’s music serves as a source of motivation during challenging times.

Despite being diagnosed with autism at the age of three, Holyfield found solace and inspiration in Stonebwoy’s music, especially as a resident of Ashaiman, he caught unto the BHIM vibe.

Stonebwoy personally visited Holyfield at his school, where the young fan showcased numerous sketches he had crafted of the artist.

Teachers at the school noted that Stonebwoy’s name was one of the few words Holyfield spelled correctly, a testament to his profound admiration for the artist.

Holyfield’s remarkable talents in singing, performing, and drawing captured the hearts of many through viral videos, prompting Stonebwoy and The Livingstone Foundation to spread joy by gifting him with special goodies and cash.

Additionally, generous donations were made to the Hopesetters Autism Centre.

Expressing gratitude for the growing support of his fanbase, Stonebwoy utilized the opportunity to raise awareness and advocate for support for individuals living with autism.

The Livingstone Foundation further demonstrated its commitment to the cause by formally adopting the Hopesetters Autism Centre.