Ghanaian music icon, Stonebwoy has urged the Ministry of Health to find ways to subsidize the cost of dialysis in the country.

In a post on social media, he protested against the increasing cost of the medical procedure following reports that some patients have been left stranded at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

He asked the Health Ministry to consider the economic conditions in the country and reconsider the decision.

“Its never easy…@mohgovgh Please look inside this increment… And Let’s find ways to subsidize the cost of dialysis if possible,” He wrote on X.

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr Aboagye Dacosta, on May 14, announced that his outfit has concluded a policy agreement to help ease the financial burden on end-stage kidney patients.

“We are looking at supplementing for both patients from Korle Bu, Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital… we will be able to breach a gap for them, and we’ll support our patients also from Cape Coast…

“The fact is they [kidney patients] do eight cycles per month, we cannot do all the eight so we are looking at an average or may be below average… Like I said the report is ready, it is just to be taken to the board for final consideration then implementation starts,” he added.

