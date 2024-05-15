Members of the Locked-Up Investment Holders forum has resumed picketing after almost two months of meeting with the Bank of Ghana Governor, who directed them to the Ministry of Finance.

The BoG said they must demand approval from the Ministry of Finance before taking any necessary action.

However, as it stands, the Ministry has not provided any proper feedback to these investment holders.

Today, May 15, 2024 they are back to picket at the Ministry of Finance but the issue has gotten more interesting with many young people joining the demonstration.

Meanwhile, the members are agitated as Deputy Minister of Finance, Stephen Yamoah addressed the Convener outside the Finance Ministry.

