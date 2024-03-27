Members of the Locked-up Investment Holders Forum, have hit the streets of Accra again.

The protest is to put pressure on Bank of Ghana to resolve issues related to investments locked-up in financial institutions licensed and regulated by the Central bank.

The members, according to Adom News’ Akua Akyaa Oyiakwan who is following them converged at the premises of NDK at 9:00am and are marching to the Bank of Ghana to have a meeting with the Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison and present their petition.

They will then head to the Ministry of Finance to have a meeting with the Minister on the petition.

The Locked-up Investment Holders Forum is leading the release of locked-up investments in licensed financial institutions to investors.

See photos below:

ALSO READ:

Locked-up Investment Holders Forum to protest today

Locked-up investors threaten protests over unreleased funds

Ankobea Takyiwa basic school old students call for transfer of Headmistress