Ankobea Takyiwa Basic School old students call for transfer of Headmistress

The Old Students and Parent Association (PA) of Nana Ankobea Takyiwa basic school in Mampong-Akuapem in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern Region, is calling for the immediate transfer of the school’s current headmistress, Rita Odame.

Their call is over alleged gross incompetence and mismanagement of funds since assuming office.

The Association has issued a 7-day ultimatum to the relevant authorities, threatening to take matters into their own hands if their demand is not met.

Speaking to Adom News, the Chairman of the Parents Association, Offei Kumi, noted the decline in all aspects of the school’s performance during the two and a half years of the headmistress’s tenure.

He accused her of mismanaging the school’s administration, particularly lamenting the drop in performance in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) under her leadership.

Some disappointed parents highlighted the school’s abysmal performance, resulting in fewer students gaining admission to Senior High Schools (SHS).

This prompted the Parents Association to conduct an investigation, revealing the headmistress’s alleged role in the decline.

Adom News team tried getting the Headmistress, Akuapem North District Director of Education Services, and the MCE but they all declined to speak on the issue.

