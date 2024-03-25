Members of the Church of Pentecost at Asante Akyem Agogo in the Ashanti region are still in shock after a 16-year-old girl allegedly stole a baby during service.

The suspect, Emelia Yendulom reportedly tricked the grandmother into handing over the baby, claiming the mother needed to breastfeed him.

This unfortunate incident occurred during a naming ceremony in church on Sunday March 24, 2024.

Emelia was said to have disappeared with the baby leaving the parents in despair.

It later emerged that, the suspect had taken the child to her family house in Agogo Zongo, claiming to be the mother.

The family members became suspicious because Emilia has a history of mental health problems and is receiving treatment at a prayer camp in Ananekrom.

The concerned family members then rushed to confirm from the Prayer Camp at Ananekrom to make sure Emilia was telling the truth.

They found out she was lying, so they quickly took Emilia and the baby to the police station where she was arrested.

The mother, who had already filed a complaint at the police station, was called to verify if the child belonged to her, and indeed, it was confirmed.

The police said Emelia is a chronic baby thief but are unable to convict her due to her mental health condition.

Meanwhile, the suspect and grandmother of the baby are assisting police with investigation.

