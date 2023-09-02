Three people have been reported dead in an accident involving a taxi at Amantena near Asante Akyem Agogo in the Ashanti region.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon.

Information gathered by Adom News suggests the taxi with registration number AS 4208-23 was transporting passengers to Agogo.

One of the passengers, according to eyewitnesses who blamed the incident on speeding, died on the spot.

Two others were pronounced dead upon arrival at the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital.

Another passenger and the taxi driver, who are said to be in critical condition, are also undergoing treatment.

