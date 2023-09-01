Gridlock has taken over the Tema motorway following a crash that has left about three persons injured.

According to reports, the crash was caused by a police officer in an attempt to allegedly arrest a driver for road offence.

The police man reportedly ordered the driver, who was on the lane leading to Accra, to negotiate a curve and head back to the Ashaiman police station.

In doing so, a speeding Kia car, which was also on the double lane, rammed into the sprinter bus with registration number GR 2347-16.

The driver of the Kia car and his mate reportedly sustained injuries. No casualty was however recorded.

The situation has led to significant traffic congestion on the Accra-Tema motorway, and pedestrians are advised to seek alternative routes to avoid the congestion.

