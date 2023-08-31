President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has set up a five-member committee to determine the emoluments and privileges of Article 71 office holders.

The committee, chaired by Dr. Janet Fofie, a former chairperson of the Public Services Commission, will also consider salaries and allowances of political office holders or any other offices the Committee deems fit per the constitution.

Speaking at the inauguration of the committee, President Akufo-Addo said, “I must indicate that in recent times, [there’s been] a lot of public discourse surrounding the remuneration of public officers, except the primary of those of Article 71 office holders, and whether or not, notwithstanding the constitutional imperatives were deserving of what is being paid to us. In view of the challenges currently confronting our national economy. It might well be that your work should also focus on these concerns and make recommendations on how they should be addressed.”

The committee members are: