The Director General of Operations for the Ghana Police Service, COP George Alex Mensah, has admitted that it is his voice on the tape that plotted the removal of the Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo-Dampare.

The officer, who is also a lawyer and a Chartered Accountant, however, said the content of the tape had been doctored.

Appearing before the Ad-Hoc Committee set up by Parliament to investigate and ascertain the veracity or otherwise of the tape, COP Alex Mensah admitted to having a meeting with the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Northern Regional Chairman, Bugri Naabu.

Bugri Naabu

“I remember having a conversation with Bugri Naabu,” he confirmed.

“What I am saying is that this tape that was played today is an edited tape…the tape played today has so many things I don’t remember and there are things that were said that are not on the tape,” he added.

Committee probe police officers captured in IGP’s leaked tape (3)

Daniel Bugri Naabu, when he appeared before the committee on Monday insisted that COP George Alex Mensah is the senior police officer heard on the leaked audio.

He said his decision to record the conversation about the proposed plot was to safeguard the interest of his party [the NPP].

Mr Naabu, who confirmed the authenticity of the secret tape, indicated that his plan was to forward the tape to President Akufo-Addo to take action.

While defending his recording of the conversation, Bugri Naabu also mentioned that Commander Asare, COP Mensah and Superintendent Gyebi were the personnel who had the discussion with him about the IGP.

“The reason for recording this tape is that they are coming to tell me to go and tell the President something that they know they are saying, and it is either I don’t go and tell the President and then I and my party suffer for it, or if I also go to talk to the President, it is good to tell him the right thing, and since I cannot keep everything they were telling me at that point, it was very good to record and I know the President, that if I go and tell him something and it turns out not to be true, next time he won’t give me respect,” he explained to the Committee.

