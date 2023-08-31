The Eastern Regional Security Council is assuring orderliness at Adoagyiri following the killing of two people in relation to a chieftaincy impasse in the town.

Chairman of the Regional Security Council, who double as the regional minister, Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong assured that the security agencies will ensure order in the town.

He says security has been beefed in the area while investigation is ongoing in search of the perpetrators.

He says the security Council has banned the display and use of arms at Adoagyiri by all citizens whether the gun is registered or not.

He has also cautioned traditional leaders to be guided by the public order Act and honour the provisions and requirements on organising a public event.

The Adoagyiri chieftaincy impasse started earlier this year, with several signs of possible violence written on the war.

Some members of the newly installed chief and Nananoom of Akyem Abuakwa in June had called on the police to investigate the murder of one Odehye Kwame Sarkodie who is a cousin of the newly installed chief Barima Adu Korkor lll.

They alleged that Odehye Kwame Sarkodie was murdered in Broad Day by people connected to the rival chief Okoanadwo Afutu Dompreh, but the Nsawam Police command has turned a deaf ear on the case.

Last Tuesday incident brings to three the number of people killed in relation to the Adoagyiri Chieftaincy impasse.

The Eastern Regional Minister and Chairman of the Regional Security Council has been talking to the media in Koforidua after a REGSEC meeting.