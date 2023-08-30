Former Member of the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC), Major Boakye-Djan (Rtd) has passed on.

He was 81-year-old.

His nephew, Yiadom Boakye-Djan confirmed this in an interview on Adom FM.

He said late Osahene Boakye-Djan died on Wednesday August 30, 2023 at the 37 Military hospital in Accra.

Mr. Yiadom Boakye-Djan said his uncle was recovering from an ailment until his sudden demise.

Profile

Major Kojo Boakye-Djan is a Ghanaian military officer and politician. He is known to have planned the coup that brought Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings to power in Ghana on 4 June 1979 with other junior officers.

Early Life

Boakye-Djan attended Secondary school at Opoku Ware School for his O Levels his sixth form at the Achimota School. He was also the best man at the wedding of Rawlings and Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings.

Military Career

He was with the Fifth Infantry Battalion prior to the 4 June 1979 coup d’état which replaced the Supreme Military Council government with the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council.

Politics

Boakye-Djan formed the Free Africa Movement with some colleagues in the early 1970s and they were planning to take power in the 1980s as senior officers in the army.Their planning was still at an early stage and the 15 May 1979 abortive coup attempt by Flight Lieutenant Rawlings forced them into initiating theirs as some of them were being arrested on suspicion of plotting against the military government. It appears it was one of his members, Peter Tasiri who actually initiated the coup on the day. There appeared to be a lot of confusion and no clear leadership during the coup events. In 2003 he said that the main purpose was to save Rawlings, who was facing a possible death sentence for planning a coup in the previous month. During an interview in 2017, he stated that he and Rawlings have grown apart and had not spoken to each other since the end of the AFRC rule.

Post AFRC

Boakye-Djan went to the United Kingdom under a UNDP Fellowship for postgraduate studies. This was at a time when the Limann government sent most former members of the AFRC abroad. He is also affiliated with the National Democratic Congress.