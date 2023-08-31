The police have arrested two suspected illegal miners alleged to be part of a larger group of ‘galamsey’ operators at Pakyi No.2 in the Ashanti region.

The police, with the support of the local traditional council, raided the illegal mining enclave to swoop in on the miners.

The Pakyi No.2 traditional council called in the support of the police to rid the area of illegal miners.

Richard Nyantakyi is Secretary to the council.

The traditional council has instituted surveillance over its lands to ward off illegal miners.

The Nifahene of Pakyi No.2, Nana Kwaku Amoako Kufour II applauded the police for the swift response.

He called for the support of community members in volunteering information to raid off illegal mining enclaves.