The New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s Communications Director for North-East region, Walibe Amos, says reports involving an alleged mob action on the campaign coordinator for Alan Kyerematen has been blown out of proportion.

In a press statement sighted by JoyNews, he explained that the incident was an altercation between the agent in question and the regional youth organiser of the party and not an attack by thugs.

“It has come to the attention of the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the North-East Region of media reportage about an alleged assault on a polling agent of Hon. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen. I wish to state on authority that it is an exaggerated story,” the statement disclosed.

The statement further indicated that the altercation was a result of an attempt by the campaign coordinator to prevent the regional youth organiser from dropping his “thumb-printed ballot paper into the ballot box.”

“The agent’s reason was that our regional youth organiser had shown his vote to bystanders. So he rushed to snatch the thumb-printed ballot paper from the regional youth organiser. The youth organiser resisted him and hit the agent with his elbow leading to the agent falling on the ground. The hit also caused a cut on the agent’s forehead causing him to bleed,” the release explained.

It added that upon the realisation that the agent was bleeding, the Regional Minister rushed the wounded agent to “Baptist Medical Center for treatment,” and he was immediately substituted with another agent to aid with the election process.

The press release reiterated that the incident was “purely a two-man affair and not a mob action”, adding that it was improper and unfair for people to report that the agent was brutally beaten.

It further stressed that had it been a deliberate attack, the police officers on duty would have effected the arrest of the culprits.

Read the full statement below:

26th August, 2023

For Immediate Release

ALLEGED ASSAULT ON ALAN’S AGENT IN THE NORTH EAST REGIONAL SUPER DELEGATES’ VOTING CENTER EXAGGERATED

It has come to the attention of the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the North East Region of media reportage about an alleged assault on a polling agent of Hon. Alan Kojo Kyerematen. I wish to state on authority that it is an exaggerated story.

There was an altercation between the said polling agent of Hon. Alan Kojo Kyeremanten and our regional youth organizer when the agent attempted to prevent the youth organizer from putting his thumb-printed ballot paper into the ballot box. The agent’s reason was that our regional youth organizer had shown his vote to bystanders. So he rushed to snatch the thumb-printed ballot paper from the regional youth organizer. The youth organizer resisted him and hit the agent with his elbow leading to the agent falling on the ground.

The hit also caused a cut on the agent’s forehead causing him to bleed. People around ran to the scene and held the youth organizer and some also helped the agent to his feet. When we realized he was bleeding, the regional minister and the regional chairman of NPP whisked him away and the regional minister rushed him to the Baptist Medical Center for treatment. He was quickly replaced with another agent and the voting resumed to a successful end.

The incident was a purely two man affair and not a mob action. The regional youth organizer acted involuntarily to prevent the Alan’s agent from snatching his thumprinted ballot paper by incidentally hitting the agent with his elbow leading to his fall and bleeding.

It is therefore not proper and unfair for anybody to report that Alan’s polling agent was beaten mercilessly in the North East Region. If it was a deliberate attack, police men on duty would have effected the arrest of the culprits. In fact, the police men on duty at the voting center outnumbered the civilians in the hall. So it wouldn’t be difficult for the police to arrest any culprit if there was any deliberate breach of law and order.

……Signed…..

Walibe Amos

(NE/R CD, NPP)

0249241977