Medeama SC head coach, Evans Adotey, is confident his side will get a favourable result against Remo Stars in their CAF Champions League preliminary round second leg clash.

The Ghanaian champions defeated the Sky Blue Stars 1-0 in the first leg at the Cape Coast Stadium last week Sunday.

Jonathan Sowah scored the winning goal in the 22nd minute.

In readiness for the much-awaited second-leg match against Remo Stars, Medeama SC of Ghana arrived in Nigeria for the clash, yesterday with 22 players and technical team members.

The team was accompanied by the President of the club, Mr Moses Armah and his wife Madam Rose Pack making sure everything is going on well here in Nigeria.

Medeama SC left the shore of Ghana via a chartered flight through Kotoka International Airport in the early hours of Saturday.

They arrived at the Murtala International Airport in Lagos around 9:15 am from where they proceeded to the Ikenne Ogun State venue of the game.

The Tarkwa-based club has a narrow advantage after a 1-0 win in the first leg and a draw will be enough to see them through to the next round.