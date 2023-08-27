Some violent cases recorded at the just ended super delegates conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been condemned by many in no uncertain terms.

The latest to join is Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. In his view, the act of violence is distressing.

In a post on Facebook, he noted that politics should be inspiring and transformational; adding that violence in Ghana’s politics should not be entertained.

“Didn’t know the NPP’s ‘BREAKING THE 8’ has become ‘BREAKING OUR BONES’. Really distressing scenes as Frankenstein monsters devour their own. There must be no place for ‘All-Die-Be-Die’ violence in Ghana’s politics. Our politics should be inspiring & transformational,” the post reads.

His comment comes after Ali Zakaria, a campaign coordinator on Alan Kyerematen’s team, was allegedly attacked after he called out voters for allegedly openly displaying their ballots to the other delegates on the grounds – an action that breaches the party’s provisions and calls for such votes to be rejected.

In an interview with JoyNews, Ali Zakaria said he was beaten by some unidentified delegates who left him with bruises on his face and a swollen eye, necessitating his hospitalisation.

But, the NPP in the Nort East region while downplaying the violence in a press release, claimed the account of the incident has been exaggerated.

The statement indicated that the altercation was a result of an attempt by the campaign coordinator to prevent the regional youth organiser from dropping his “thumb-printed ballot paper into the ballot box.”

Meanwhile, former President John Mahama has also condemned the attack.

In a Facebook post, the NDC’s flagbearer said, “Acts of violence during what should be a peaceful civic exercise must be condemned by all well-meaning Ghanaians. Such brutal acts have no place in modern society, especially during an internal contest among persons who belong to the same party and have known each other for many years.”

“This is detrimental to democracy,” he added.